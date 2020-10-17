Daily News

#EndSARS: Protesters barricade Abuja’s Wuse Market

By
0
Views: Visits 0

More Nigerians took to the streets of Abuja, on Saturday, to continue to demand an end to the menace of police brutality and harassment of the youth.

The protesters in Abuja marched from Unity Fountain through Maitama up to the British Council.

They soon moved on to Banex in Wuse 2 and blocked the Wuse market to vent their frustration and call for good governance.

Protesters barricade Wuse Market in Abuja#EndSARS Protesters barricade Wuse Market in Abuja

PREMIUM TIMES‘ reporter at the scene reports that the protesters were holding Nigerian flags along with different banners, with inscriptions calling for total disbandment of the SARS and the new unit, SWAT.

The FCT administration on Wednesday announced a ban on protests in the capital city, citing health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protesters barricade Wuse Market in Abuja#EndSARS Protesters barricade Wuse Market in Abuja

However, the demonstrators disobeyed the order and continued with their protests on Thursday and Friday. Three ambulances and health workers were seen in their midst on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how protesters took their campaign to the FCT Airport Road, which serves as a major entrance and exit to the capital city on Friday afternoon.

#EndSARS Protesters barricade Wuse Market in Abuja#EndSARS Protesters barricade Wuse Market in Abuja

“There’s no end in sight,” a young lady, Mimmie Annie told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We’ll continue to march until the right thing is done. We’re no longer asking for #EndSARS, what we need now is good governance,” she said.

Nigeria: WTO – 79 Countries Endorse Okonjo-Iweala’s Candidacy

Previous article

Nigeria: Investigation – How Non-Existent Company Was Awarded Multi-Billion Naira Railway Contract

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News