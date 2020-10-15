EndSARS protesters barricade entrance to National Assembly

#EndSARS protesters at the entrance of National Assemby Complex, Abuja on Thursday, October 15… photo: Sodiq Omolaoye

Scores of youths protesting against brutality and high-handedness by the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Police on Thursday blocked the entrance to National Assembly.

The youths, with placards and inscriptions protesting an end to police brutality, were also chanting songs urging an immediate reform of the police force.

They were, however, stopped at the entrance by stern-looking security agents numbering more than 50.

The protesters insisted that the leadership of the National Assembly must address them before they vacate the scene.

Details later.

