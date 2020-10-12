EndSARS: Protesters barricade Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Young Nigerians protesting police brutality in Lagos barricaded the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday.

They also blocked all major roads around the State Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Monday afternoon.

Monday’s protests had youth in their hundreds gathered at different locations in the state to demand police reform after the proscription of the police unit.

The young people moved out in groups along the Secretariat Road in Alausa, and later gathered and blocked the expressway.

They were seen wielding different banners with loud inscriptions calling for the ban of the Police unit.

The protests started in Lagos on Thursday, as Nigerian youth took to the streets to air their frustration.

On Friday, the protesters took off from the Lagos State House of Assembly at Alausa, and proceeded to Allen roundabout.

They maintained that they were not asking for a reformation of the SARS outfit, but a complete proscription of that unit.

Earlier on Thursday, Nigerian entertainers including Mr Macaroni, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and Douglas ‘Runtown’ Agu, began the peaceful protest against SARS in Lekki and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.

Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor, also gathered protested alongside other young people in Pen Cinema, Agege.

On Monday, hundreds of road users and commuters were stuck in traffic as protesters prevented people from moving in and out of Lagos at the Toll-Gate end.

The roads were still blocked as of press time Monday afternoon.