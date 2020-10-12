EndSARS: Protesters besiege Kwara Govt House (PHOTOS)

Campaigners against the excesses of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the police squad known for its human rights abuses and extra-judicial killings, surrounded the Kwara State government house on Monday morning.

Protests began across the country last week as politicians, singers, activists and other Nigerians called for the total disbandment of the notorious police unit.

The protest also trended on social media, drawing support from prominent individuals and groups across the globe.

Although the Inspector General of Police had announced the dissolution of the unit on Sunday, the protesters called for the immediate implementation of the disbandment and reformation of the police force.

Similar protests took place in Oyo, Lagos, Osun and other states, disrupting vehicular movements in those places on Monday.

The protesters in Kwara State surrounded the Kwara State Government House, after which they proceeded to the governor’s lodge and other parts of the state.

Receiving the protesters on behalf of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, his deputy, Kayode Alabi, assured that their complaints have been heard.

Mr Alabi said: “The disbandment of SARS as a unit goes beyond any state government” and added that the governor “will be meeting with representatives of the protesters at the presidential lodge tomorrow, 13th of October at 2 p.m. in order to chart a way forward.”

A representative of the protesters, Olushola Olayemi, said the youth are requesting for an abrupt end to SARS.

He appealed to the state government to lend their voice to the dissolution of the police unit.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the executive director, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative, Abideen Olasupo, appreciated the protesters and called for an overhauling of the law enforcement agency.

“The pronouncement from the IG cannot end SARS in Nigeria. Beyond the #EndSars, we are advocating a total overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

He urged the federal government to declare an emergency in the police sector.

“Good salaries should be paid to the officers. Proper training should be conducted. Psychology test during recruitment process.”

Mr Olasupo also demanded the immediate release of protesters arrested and the prosecution of officers culpable of killing protesters.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the death of not less than two persons killed during the #EndSARS protest in Oyo and Lagos states.