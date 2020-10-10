EndSARS: Protesters besiege Nigeria police headquarters

Following the week-long protests that started across major cities in Nigeria, more Nigerians took to the streets of Abuja, on Saturday, to demand an end to the menace of police brutality and harassment of the youth.

The movement, which first began in 2017, erupted in fresh protests on Wednesday in cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Ibadan, among others, over the reported killing of a man by police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives on Saturday.

The protesters in Abuja marched from Berger through the Wuse Market area up to Wuse 2.

They soon moved to Unity Fountain in Maitama and stopped at Nigeria Police Headquarters to vent their frustration and call for the disbandment of the SARS.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the scene reports that the young people were holding different banners with inscriptions calling for total disbandment of the police unit.

The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, Habu Ciroma, made attempts to address the protesters but they interrupted and vowed not to listen to any officer but the Inspector General of Police.

As of press time on Saturday afternoon, the young people remained in front of the Nigeria Police Force headquarters at Louis Edet House for more than three hours now.