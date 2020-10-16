EndSARS: Protesters block Abuja airport road

Protesters calling for police reforms in the country and an end to Nigeria’s dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have blocked the Abuja Airport Road.

The protesters, mostly youth, took their campaign to the FCT Airport Road which serves as a major entrance and exit to the capital city on Friday afternoon.

The campaign, which has drawn attention from different parts of the world, has been on for over a week.

The FCT administration on Wednesday announced a ban on protests in the capital city, citing health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demonstrators disobeyed the order and continued with the protests on Thursday and Friday.

Details shortly….