EndSARS protesters block Abuja highways

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Youths in Abuja on Sunday continued the #EndSARS protest marching around the city centre, chanting solidarity songs.

They blocked Wuse Zone 3, the road leading to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Commuters and motorists were turned back by the protesters, who vowed not to leave the road until they see a tangible results from the government.

In their large number, they were shouting and carrying placards with different inscriptions.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Bello had officially last week prohibited protests and demonstrations of all kinds within the nation’s capital.

But the development did not go down well with the protesters and many well-meaning Nigerians.

Many motorists have been stranded.

They blocked the expressway with vehicles belonging to them alongside other objects.