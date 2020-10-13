EndSars: Protesters block Allen junction in Lagos (PHOTOS)

#EndSars protesters in Lagos have taken their protests to a major roundabout in Lagos, Allen Junction, where traffic was put to a standstill.

The protesters had gathered in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly earlier in the day and started to walk towards the popular roundabout, after they had been addressed by the governor, a few minutes to 11 am.

Allen junction leads to major Lagos areas like Alausa, Agidingbi, Ikeja under bridge, Allen Avenue, and Adeniyi Jones.

The same junction was blocked for an hour on Monday before the protest moved on.

After a 30-minute stop at the junction, the protesters headed to Lagos-Ibadan expressway to halt traffic.