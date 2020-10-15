ENDSARS protesters block Ebonyi Govt House

By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

#ENDSARS protesters in Ebonyi on Thursday blocked the old Government House in Abalaliki, the state capital and the Enugu Abakaliki highway for hours.

The Old Government located in the heart of the city is the official residence and office of the Deputy Governor.

It also houses offices of some top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government and many other commissioners.

The protesters gathered in front of the Abakaliki township stadium from where they preceded to the Government House.

They were buoyed by appearance of popular Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie.

At the Government House, the protesters blocked the road for over two hours.

This caused serious traffic gridlock on the ever busy road Ogoja road.

The Police Headquarters and judicial headquarters are opposite the Government house.

When they arrived the gate of the Government House, they demanded to see the Governor or Deputy Governor.

They were however told that the Governor, David Umahi was in Abuja while the Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, was also out of town.

This angered the protesters, who proceeded to block the road for more than two hours.

The youths later left the Government House and moved to the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway, which they blocked at the Spera-in-deo junction and later in front of Hariz filling station.

Police and other security agencies monitored the protesters who were generally peaceful.