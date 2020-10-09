Daily News

#EndSARS protesters block Lagos highway

By
By Alao Abiodun

#EndSARS protesters have blocked the Alausa Secretariat expressway which serves as a major route for commuters.

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded on the ever-busy highway.

The youths barricaded the highway, chanting solidarity songs, which crippled vehicular and human movements, causing gridlocks on the highway.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, called for disbandment of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) over alleged harassment and extrajudicial killing of the citizens.

