EndSARS protesters block Lagos International Airport toll gate

Hundreds of Lagosians protesting against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have laid siege at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport toll gate.

The protesters grounded vehicular traffic along the expressway to a halt.

The protest against the notorious police unit got to a climax last week, with youth marching in several major cities across Nigeria.

On Sunday, Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police, announced the dissolution of SARS, adding that major reforms will be carried out in the Nigeria Police.

The protests, however, have continued, with the youth saying they are dissatisfied with the IGP’s action.

