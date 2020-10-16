EndSARS Protesters Chase RevolutionNow Convener, Omoleye Sowore, From Their Protest In Abuja (VIDEO)

SaharaReporters Publisher and #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, on Thursday was pushed out of an #EndSARS protest and the video has gone viral on social media.

Sowore contested the 2019 Presidential elections on the platform of the African Action Congress.

It would be recalled that the youths have continued to stress that the protest has no leader or convener, the only thing they need from the government is accountability.

Similarly, some of the protesters had accused Mr Sowore of trying to undermine and hijack the #EndSARS protest.

Sowore had at the beginning of the week claimed that many people who claim to represent the #EndSARS have billions from negotiating with the government.

In a viral video, Sowore was seen being pushed out by the protesters who kept chanting “go, go and support us on Twitter”.

Watch the video below:

Sowore is from Ese-Odo, Ondo State in South-West Nigeria and raised in a polygamous home with sixteen children.

He studied Geography and Planning at the University of Lagos from 1989 to 1995 with his academic program extended by two extra years after being expelled twice for political reasons and student activism.

Sowore, in 1992, led 5,100 students in protest against the Nigerian government. The protest resulted in police opening fire and killing seven protesters. Sowore was arrested and tortured. He was also involved in the demand for the democratic government taking over military rule on June 12, 1993. This resulted in several arrests, detentions and life-threatening treatment by government officials.

