endsars:-protesters-defy-curfew-in-osun

Scores of EndSARS protesters in Osun trooped to strategic locations in the state’s capital Osogbo on Wednesday to continue their protest, in spite of a 24-hour curfew announced by the government.

The protesters converged at strategic locations, including Orita-Olaiya Junction, Ota-Efun and Dele-Yes Roundabout to voice their grievances.

They carried placards with various inscriptions and sang solidarity songs.

However, operatives of the Department of State Services could be seen erecting road blocks and taking positions to enforce the curfew.

Major roads in Osogbo were deserted but people on essential services were seen going about their businesses.

One of the protesters, Mr Kunle Adisa, told a NAN correspondent at Olaiya Juction that the protest would continue until their demands were met.

He lamented what he described as decades of neglect by government at all levels, saying that time had come for young people to be included in decision making in the country.

Adisa condemned “increasing rate of unemployment, hardship and suffering among Nigerians,’’ saying that the situation must be tackled.

“Our wealth is being centered on few individuals, who are bent on inflicting hardships on the people. It is unacceptable and time has come to put an end to it”.

Policemen were not seen on the streets of Ossogbo to enforce the curfew, which was announced by the State Government on Oct. 19.

Vanguard