By Alao Abiodun

#EndSARS protesters on Wednesday remained adamant, laying siege on the Lekki toll gate along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

They stormed the Lekki Toll Gate section of the Lekki-Epe Expressway despite heavy downpours.

They grounded vehicular traffic along the expressway, chanting “End SARS, END SWAT”, ” End Police Brutality”

Several residents plying the toll gate were forced to return home because of the girdlock.