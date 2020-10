#EndSARS protesters continue with their demonstrations despite the presence of soldiers in Abuja on October 19, 2020. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

#EndSARS protesters on Monday defied the presence of security operatives in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The demonstrators carrying the national flag converged on the Aya roundabout in continuation of the protests that have entered its 12th day.

See photos of scenes of planned Abuja #EndSARS protest blocked by security agents…