EndSARS Protesters Defy Wike’s Ban, Continue With Proposed March

The agitation against police brutality and extortion was held on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

This is despite the ban on protests throughout the state by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The protesters in their numbers converged at Pleasure Park, Port Harcourt, around 8.45 am to resume the protest.

They later marched around major streets in the city and lamented killings of innocent youths and harassment by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Channels Television reporter at the scene of the protest spoke with some of the protesters who in reaction to the governor’s directive said they have the right to protest.

“The governor said what he said, it is within my constitutional right to protest. We are simply asking for police reform and justice for victims of police brutality,” Ms Okechukwu told Channels Television.

Governor Nysom Wike had earlier on Monday declared in a statement that all proposed protests under #EndSARS campaign are prohibited because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped SARS.

Wike said that there is no need for any form of protest against a unit of the police force that no longer exists.