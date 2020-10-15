EndSARS Protesters Demand To See NASS Leadership

Protesters demand to see Lawan, Gbajabiamila

The #EndSARS protesters on Thursday stormed the National Assembly (NASS), demanding to see the Senate President Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The protesters who are currently occupying the entrance of the assembly complex refused attempts by the spokesman of the Senate to address them.

Senate Spokesman was accompanied by the Senate Committee Chairman on Police but the protesting youths insist on listening only to the President of the Senate.

Thousands of protesters across the country have been protesting in the last one week against the harassment, extortion, and extrajudicial killings perpetrated by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police authorities in response to the outcry of the protesters disbanded the SARS unit and announced the setting up of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit as its replacement but the protests and demonstrations have continued nationwide with hashtags #EndSWAT, #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality dominating social media trends.

See Photos Below: