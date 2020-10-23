endsars:-protesters-desert-ondo-streets

Protesting youth who had taken over the streets of Akure and other parts of Ondo State did not return on Friday following the national broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening.

Normalcy seemed to have returned to the state capital as soldiers were placed in strategic spots in the city.

The youth were absent at the roadblock junction which served as the major spot for the protest against police brutality.

With the protesters off the road, motorists and other residents made efforts to clear the blockades to allow for a free flow of traffic.

There were indications that many people did not leave their homes as the curfew imposed by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has not been lifted.

Most of the roads linking the city and those traversing the city still had remains of the bonfires lit by the angry youth during the protest, as vehicles made efforts to avoid running over them.

Military personnel were stationed at the NEPA roundabout, a police truck was sighted at the Shoprite junction while another military van made patrol runs along the major streets.

In spite of the curfew, the city’s major market, Oja Oba, came alive albeit later in the morning after residents and traders noticed that the protesters were off the streets.

The market was, however, scanty, as there were still fears that something untoward might still happen.

Shoppers hurriedly bought items at the market, just as the traders did not fully display their wares.

President Buhari, after several calls to do so, addressed the nation on the #EndSARS protests and appealed to the youth to end the protest as the federal government was prepared to accede to their requests.

A resident who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, Bisi Adesina, said he had gone out in the morning and found no protesters at the different blockades.

He said it appeared that the speech of the president on Thursday might have placated the youths.

Another resident, Adelani, said he suspected that the youth seemed to have satisfied themselves with the damage they had wreaked.

Irate youth had during the week set some buildings on fire including those belonging to the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the state capital.

Mr Akeredolu’s campaign office was also set ablaze by the rioters.

On Wednesday, the SARS office and the police A Division were also torched by the rioting youth.

A correctional centre in Okitipupa was attacked and about 58 inmates were freed.

Several persons have lost their lives during the protests.