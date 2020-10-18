EndSARS protesters ground Delta

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

#EndSARS protesters on Sunday morning grounded movement around the popular Effurun Roundabout in Uvwie council area of Delta state.

They gathered in large numbers at the popular Effurun Roundabout.

Effurun Roundabout is a major inroad of the East-West Road linking the South-South region.

Most of the protesters were seen carrying the national flag as well as placards with several inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read “if we don’t get the reform we need, we won’t stop protesting,” Soro soke #EndBADGOVERNANCE, #EndPOLICEBRUTALITY,” Fight for tomorrow now,” EndSARS, EndSWAT, among others.

They also demanded justice for slain victims of police brutality across Nigeria.