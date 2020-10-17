ENDSARS Protesters Hit Ojodu Berger Roads, Insist No Going Back

A large crowd of youths have hit the streets of the Ojodu Berger axis of Lagos State to demand an end to police brutality.

The protest, which is part of the #ENDSARS demonstration ongoing in other parts of the state, held on Saturday.

A sizeable number of protesters were seen marching towards the entry points into Lagos, chanting various solidarity songs.

They comprise young Nigerians from various walks of life, including a commercial tricycle rider who branded his trike ‘END SARS’

The protesters proceeded to the New Garage end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

This has led to a gridlock on the inbound and outbound sections of the highway, leaving travellers and motorists stranded for hours.

A combination of photos of the scenes of the #ENDSARS protest held in the Ojodu Berger axis of Lagos State on October 17, 2020.

It is more than a week since the #ENDSARS protests started with the population of protesters increasing by the day and spreading to more locations not just in Lagos, but across the country.

While some political, traditional, and religious leaders have shown their support for the protesting youths, others urged them to sheath their swords.

The protesters have, however, insisted that they would not back down as their demands were beyond the call for an end to police brutality.

They are also calling for a total reform of the police and good governance, among other demands.