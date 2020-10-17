EndSARS Protesters hold candlelight procession in Abuja

Our Reporter

#EndSARS protesters are holding a candlelight procession at the Unity Fountain Abuja, in honour of victims of extra-judicial killings.

The protesters on Friday started the session with Christians and Muslims praying for the souls of those that have been killed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

After the prayers, the protesters started singing the National Anthem in respect of the country.

This is the 10th day since the youths began taking to the streets and despite efforts by the government to quell the protests, it appears to have gained more momentum.