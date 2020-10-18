EndSARS: Protesters hold candlelight vigil for victims of police brutality in Ibadan

Nigeria youth protesting against endless police brutality on Saturday held a candlelight vigil in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in honour of all victims of extra-judicial killings by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

The protesters gathered in hundreds at the popular Iwo Road roundabout to mourn the death of their loved ones.

Our correspondent attended the vigil which obstructed vehicular movement in the early hours of the night and caused massive gridlock in the middle of the night.