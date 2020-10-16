EndSARS: Protesters Hold Candlelight Vigil In Lagos

Protesters calling for an end to the brutality suffered at the hands of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are holding a candlelight vigil in honour of all those who have been killed by operatives of the unit and the police in general.

Following a protest which has lasted for a week and three days, the protesters gathered around various areas of the Lagos metropolis to mourn the death of friends, loved ones, and family members who met their cruel end at the hands of SARS officials.

At the different locations where the candlelight event is holding, prayers were said after which the demonstrators sang the National Anthem in respect of the country.

Lagos is not the only place where the candlelight ceremony is taking place, a similar event is taking place at the nation’s capital, Abuja, and in Port Harcourt.

Those who could not join the event physically have taken to social media in solidarity with the protesters on the ground.

Here are some tweets regarding the candlelight ceremony which is part of the #EndSARS protest aimed at not just seeing to the disbandment of SARS, but also bring justice for those who have suffered injustice at the hands of the police.

A prayer for our fallen heroes you shall never be forgotten ️ ️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️ #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/Z9WLuFGBB4 — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) October 16, 2020

Candle Light service at Lekki Toll gate Maybe the innocent souls who were robbed off their life by SARS/Nigeria Police Rest In Peace. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/GFhblYXZXf — Biyi The Plug (@BiyiThePlug) October 16, 2020

RIP to every soul lost to this cause. Light a candle for them to appreciate. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/9FfCaOCYQf — débọ́lá the 2nd✌️#EndSARS (@ogbeni_ceejay) October 16, 2020

Candle lights at Alausa for those lost to police/sars brutality in Nigeria #EndSARS #EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/blSNQ4k8Ap — RIco Swavey #Endsars (@iamricoswavey) October 16, 2020

Rest in peace to the souls we lost in this cause. Retweet #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/qUEU2YqAM4 — Amanda Chinda (@amandachinda_) October 16, 2020

To me belongeth vengeance, and recompence; their foot shall slide in due time: for the day of their calamity is at hand, and the things that shall come upon them make haste. Oh Lord!!! Arise and fight for us.

You hate injustice and you commanded us not to kill, Arise!#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/lZGFuFftuU — Ada~Beke✨ (@blvck_Witch) October 16, 2020

ON GOD! We lit candle lights in honor of the fallen heroes during our protest to #EndSARS May their souls rest in peace!! DON’T STOP RTing!!! #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/SZN7S22fiK — davvyd moore #EndSARS (@davvydmoore) October 16, 2020

We will win this fight for you our Fallen Heroes. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/FlpqkJSXcu — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) October 16, 2020

. . . Rest In Peace to all our fallen heroes✊ #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/dVd8I1fGfR — ZATARRA #ENDSARS (@zataarra__) October 16, 2020

Couldn’t join the physical protest to show respect for all the departed souls but I couldn’t help but show my respect from home & light a candle for all departed souls. Rest In Peace & in Power! #EndSARS #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #ReformTheNigerianPolice #NightOfAMillionLights pic.twitter.com/UUSo1wRkRZ — OmoIyaOniPoffPoff $Opsy28 #EndSARS (@OlaniyiOpeyemiE) October 16, 2020

Online protesters were are your candlesto all those that were SARS victims, may your souls rest in perfect peace, RT and drop your candles. #ReformTheNigeriaPolice #EndSARS #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/HfiGwcCGWm — Nze Odirachimma (@nzeodirachimma) October 16, 2020

PH city just lighted their Candles in memory of the dead comrades who died in the hands of SARS, Rest in peace beloved #EndSARS #ReformTheNigeriaPolicepic.twitter.com/fo45LsqG6x — DeboMacaroni (@MrMaccaronll) October 16, 2020

In honor of every life of our brothers and sisters lost due to the incompetence and cruelty of the Nigerian Police. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #ReformTheNigeriaPolice pic.twitter.com/LCGO4rKHU1 — Tomi baby❤️ (@chocolate_teee) October 16, 2020

We remember all the fallen Nigerians that were killed because they had a phone, a laptop, drive an expensive car, and how they looked! No life is worth taking because of material possession #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/SYzsQwAjh1 — Indispensable David➐ (@Davidchibike) October 16, 2020

This is to all the fallen heroes who died in the process of trying to be alive. Nigeria youths will never forget you all. We will win the war for you. #EndSARS #EndSWAT #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/hkR6YvlpiM — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) October 16, 2020

This gave me goosebumps . Rest In Peace fallen heroes #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/NZmbik8gj4 — MR AHMED (@UncleMohamz) October 16, 2020

All the way from Ph City… …we do this all our fallen heroes. For Chijioke Iloanya

For Linda Igwetu

For Ifeoma Abugu

For Sleek

For all victims of police brutality in Nigeria Rest in peace, heroes✊#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/SnqgE1lpFq — ChudeeTheNerd Jay (@UtaziJay) October 16, 2020

Day 9: ABUJA UPDATE We LIFTED up our HANDS and our CANDLES as the NAMES of all our FALLEN HEROES were CALLED OUT! Cold ran through our spines.

This is definitely a DAY (16TH OCTOBER 2020) to be REMEMBERED!#EndSARS#EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria pic.twitter.com/xQBMDRwODD — Aunty Grace (@Gracymama1) October 16, 2020