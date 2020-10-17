EndSARS protesters hold mega demonstrations in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos metropolis on Saturday, in a new twist witnessed heavy traffic following mega demonstration currently embarked on by EndSARS protesters who occupied most highways in the state.

The protest which has been going on for over 10 days consecutively in the state, took a critical dimension on Saturday as protesters moved into inner roads and other major highways in a peaceful demonstration.

Recall that protesters had on Friday night held a candle light procession for all the victims of police brutality in the state.

As early as 8 am the protesters have occupied the roads forcing motorists to a standstill traffic situation as commuters trekked long distances to their various destinations.

The areas which have been occupied by thousands of protesters with attendant traffic gridlock include: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos Abeokuta Expressway by Cement Bus stop, Ikorodu Road, Funsho Williams Avenue, Awolowo Way from Ikeja under bridge to Alausa Secretariat, Gbagada Expressway inward Oshodi Bus Stop, LASU-Iba, Yaba, Mainland Local Government Area.

The inner roads occupied include: Igbogbo-Baiyeku in Ikorodu, Shasha-Akonwonjo, Egbeda-Idimu-Ikotun Road, Igando, Capitol Road, Agege, Apple Junction, Festac, Okota, Ogunnisi Road- Ogba, among others.

The traffic gridlock however, affected about to wed Bride and groom convoy along Isheri-Ikotun Road,Alimosho as they ran into the protest forcing them to a halt.

It took fervent plea from guests and passers-by before the protesters later cleared the crowd to allow the convoy who were stuck for about 30 minutes have access way to their destination.

Vanguard News Nigeria.