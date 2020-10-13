EndSARS: Protesters march to police headquarters in Lagos, demand reform

As #EndSARS protests grow larger in different parts of Nigeria, protesters in Lagos Tuesday marched in their numbers to the Lagos Zone 2 headquarters of the police to make their demands known to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Illyasu Ahmed.

The #EndSARS protests, which held at two locations in Lagos, witnessed a massive turnout out of protesters.

Protesters at the Lekki toll gate, in Lagos island, disrupted movement in the axis, as there was no vehicular movement at the toll gate on Tuesday.

About 2,000 protesters marched to the police command, Zone 2, where they presented their five demands to the police.

Tagged 5for5, the demands of the protesters are;



– The release of all arrested protesters



– Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensations for their families.



– Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days)



– In line with the new police act, psychological evaluation and retraining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed.



– Increase police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

Responding to the protesters, Fayoade Adegoke, a police representative at Zone 2, said their demands have been received and are being treated urgently at the highest level.

The protesters returned to Lekki Tollgate where they continued with their peaceful protest.

Similar protests are ongoing in other parts of Nigeria including Osun, Oyo and Rivers states.

Unlike Monday’s protest, which resulted in violence causing the death of two and injury to others, Tuesday’s protest has been peaceful in Lagos State, as at press time.

Despite the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of Police on Sunday, the #EndSARS protest has continued in many parts of Nigeria.