endsars-protesters-occupy-ibadan-roads-[photos]

Youth calling for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Monday took over some major roads in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, calling for an end to police brutality.

The protests are in continuation of the nationwide protests to demand for the end of SARS, among others.

A PREMIUM TIMES correspondent, who monitored the protest, gathered that the youth took to the streets as early as 7 am, demanding an end to police brutality.

The protests are currently holding in some strategic locations and major entries of Ibadan.

This development has led to heavy traffic on major roads and entries into Ibadan.

Our correspondent reports that while some youth are currently at Iwo Road, Sango, Apata protesting, others are currently at University of Ibadan, Mokola, Dugbe and Secretariat Road protesting.

Some are currently at Challenge, Orita and New garage protesting.

Some of the blocked roads are the major points of entry in Ibadan.

Those who are at Iwo Road have blocked the Lagos- Ibadan expressway way.

This development has made many travellers going outside or coming to Ibadan from Osun, Kwara and Lagos states to be stranded.

Those who are currently holding their protest at Apata have blocked the Ibadan-Abeokuta Road.

Travellers who are either going to Ogun State or coming from Ogun State to Ibadan are currently stranded at the Ibadan- Abeokuta Road.

Other protesters who are at Sango are currently blocking Mokola- Ojoo road, the development that is making commuters plying the road to be stranded.

Also, protesters who are holding the protest at Challenge, Orita, New Garage are currently preventing people coming from Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu and some parts of Lagos State from entering or leaving Ibadan.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Akinola, said that the Monday’s protest was in continuation of the nationwide protest to end police brutality.

He added that it became tensed because of the alleged federal government threat to deploy soldiers to stop the protests.