EndSARS Protesters Regroup At Alausa After Attack By Thugs

#EndSARS Protesters Reconvene At Alausa After Repelling Attack By Thugs. PHOTO: Dare Idowu/Channels TV

Protesters against police brutality regroup on Thursday at the House of Assembly drive in Alausa area of Lagos State after an attack by some armed thugs.

The protesters told Channels Television that they are not backing down despite the attack.

They sang solidarity songs louder with high spirits as they have also increased in number.

A volunteer medical team was also on ground to attend to the injured protesters.

One of the volunteer medical officials said the victims were severely injured by the thugs and the injured protesters sustained wounds from attack by cutlasses and other dangerous weapons

The armed thugs had earlier on Thursday morning attacked the #EndSARS protesters and disrupted their demonstrations.

Thousands of protesters across the country have been protesting in the last one week against the harassment, extortion, and extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police authorities in response to the demands disbanded the SARS unit and announced the setting up of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit as its replacement.

The protests however continue with the protesters complaining that SWAT is a replica of SARS.

