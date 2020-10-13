EndSARS protesters reject Oyo Deputy Gov’s entreaties

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

#ENDSARS protesters in Ibadan, capital of Oyo on Tuesday refused attempts by Oyo Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan to address them.

They besieged the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi Ibadan in what can be described as a massive protest.

The protesters bearing placards and singing various solidarity songs said they were continuing the #EndSARS campaign despite disbandment of the unit by the Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu on Sunday.

When the Deputy Governor arrived for an address, the protested shouted him down, insisting on listening only to Governor Seyi Makinde.

Attempt to convince the protesters the Governor is on official visit outside Ibadan, the capital city also fell on deaf ears as they insisted on waiting for his arrival.

Makinde is in Ogbomosho to pay a sympathy visit to the Soun of Ogbomosho whose palace was vandalised on Sunday.

Olaniyan then also joined the protesters carrying a white placard to reject police brutality.

The protest is the second in four days, leaving the Secretariat under heavy security presence.

Workers and visitors into the Secretariat were shut inside while all restrictions to vehicular movement was causing heavy gridlock within and around the Secretariat.

The protesters have assembled in strategic locations across the capital city, including Iwo Road, Ojoo and Mokola as early as 7am before leading a peaceful walk to the state Secretariat.

Convoys of exotic cars, motorcycles, and also joined in the procession.

As at the time of filling this report, the protesters are holding sway at the Secretariat, awaiting arrival of Makinde.