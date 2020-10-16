EndSARS Protesters Reject Water, Drinks Sent To Them By MC Oluomo (VIDEO)

#EndSARS protesters at the Alausa area of Lagos, on Friday, attacked a van believed to have been sent by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, to deliver water and drinks to them.

Recall that MC Oluomo who is the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos chapter, yesterday was accused by protesters of sponsoring the attack by armed thugs.

MC Oluomo, as well as the Lagos State government and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, were all accused of sending the armed thugs to attack protesters on Thursday, however, they all denied.

Sharing a video on social media, the NURTW chairman said he supports the protest for police reform and could not have sent the thugs.

The attack by the thugs wielding guns, axes and machetes at Alausa left several protesters injured.

In what seemed to be an attempt to redeem his image, MC Oluomo sent water and drinks, branded with his name to the protesters.

Some of the protesters, unaware of who sent the packs, collected and drank from the water and drinks before a protester raised an alarm about the food.

“MC Oluomo sent them, he wants to poison us, don’t drink the water,” he shouted.

Other protesters who also checked the name on the bottles stated throwing the bottles at the white van that conveyed them.

“We don’t want any support from MC Oluomo, they are trying to break us, they want to penetrate again,” some protesters shouted.

The driver sped off with his van in order to avoid being mobbed.

The NURTW as an influential transport union comprises of private bus drivers and conductors and the thousands of garage boys, popularly called ‘agberos’ who are known to assault bus drivers and commuters to demand money.

See the video below:

Video credit: Premium Times

Like this: Like Loading...