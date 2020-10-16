ENDSARS protesters return to Ughelli streets

Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

A week after a policeman and an unidentified civilian were killed during the violent ENDSARS protest in Ughelli, Delta State, the protesters have returned to the streets in solidarity with other protesters across the country.

The protesters who started their walk from the Otovwodo axis of Ughelli, took their protest through the Ughelli main market, to Ekuigbo after which they matched to the Ughelli Police Area Command office which also houses the Ughelli ‘A’ division police station.

Unlike the violent October 8 protest, Friday’s protest was more coordinated with private security personnel monitoring the gathering to prevent it from being hijacked by hoodlums.

A spokesperson for the protesters, Stanley Orubu in his address at the Ughelli Police station, said: “They say we are the leaders of tomorrow, but how can the police be the ones killing the youths of tomorrow? How can we as unarmed civilians be scared of policemen instead of armed robbers?”

In his address to the protesters, the Ughelli North council chairman, Chief Godwin Adode while commending the protesters on the peaceful disposition, said: “I know that we all need peace and that’s why we are here, but we will do everything possible within our powers to ensure that peace is maintained at all times.

“Personally speaking I am part of you and I have done everything within my power to ensure that peace is maintained within and around Ughelli North local government area council.”

The protesters later dispersed after failing to get the Area Commander of the Ughelli Police Area Command, Mr Lawal Shinkafi to address them with a promise to return on Saturday.