ENDSARS protesters shut down Lagos/Ibadan expressway as Femi Kuti joins

By Bose Adelaja

Star artists like the Afro Beats musician Femi Anikukapo-Kuti joined the ENDSARS protest in Ikeja Lagos State just as the protesters shut down Lagos/Ibadan Expressway thereby preventing vehicular movement in the axis.

The musician who joined the protests at about 1.30 pm assured them of the support of Nigerian youths.

Meanwhile, many road users were stranded as a result of the protests as many vehicles could not gain access to the expressway.

Popular bus-stops in the axis especially Secretariat, Tollgate and Berger witnessed many stranded commuters who were unable to complete their journey to or fro the State.

The protests have generated mixed feelings in the axis as some road users stood in support while others stood against the protests.

A road user Mr Akanni Gbogboade said he missed a very important appointment as a result of the protests as he was caught up in between Secretariat and Otedola Bridge.

Also, many commuters who could not endure the situation were forced to trek a long distance on the ever-busy expressway.

A nursing mother who was sighted in Otedola Bridge expressed disappointment at the situation saying she missed an appointment with her doctor for the first time.

She said, “I gave birth three weeks ago through Cesarian operation and was expected to see her doctor today but this was impossible due to the situation on the road,”

Meanwhile, some of the protesters said they were not ready to call off the protests.

A female protester, Adaeze Olisah said the youths are planning to introduce features to make the protests more interesting.

“We are protesting in the interest of Nigerians and are ready to introduce games and any other feature that will make the protests more interesting as from tomorrow,”

While protesters were having fun on the expressway, similar protests were taking place in Ago-Okota Expressway and Leki-Ajah Expressway.

However, protesters at Lekki/Ajah have introduced games and sports to make the protests worthwhile.

The development in Lekki/Epe also served as a blessing in disguise to some hawkers in the area as many of them were well astonished by the protesters.

For instance, a bunch of banana was sold at about N5,000 as some of the hawkers were well patronised.

Earlier in the day, the protests in Ikeja was disrupted by some hoodlums which sent the protesters in a disarray.

The hoodlums were said to have taken an advantage of the situation on ground to penetrate the protests.

In a chat with Vanguard, some of the protesters said the hoodlums caught them unawares in the morning while they were gathering themselves.

A protester, Babayemi Akindeke said the attack became possible due to the fact that the protesters were few at that time, “we were not many at that time because many of the protesters who went home last were yet to return to the venue,”

