EndSARS: Protesters shut down Lagos-Ibadan expressway (PHOTOS)

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, #EndSARS protesters took over the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, causing huge traffic on both lanes.

The standstill extended to Mobolaji Johnson Avenue, building up the traffic towards Alausa.

Promising to remain on the expressway for a long time, the protesters set up a music stand by the road and went into a full party mood.

Meanwhile, a Lagos based humanitarian organization, Kokun Foundation, has made provision for food and water to be distributed to the protesters.

The foundation had announced on Monday via their Instagram page that three cows will be slaughtered to prepare food for the protesters.

See more photos below.

Protesters shut down Lagos-Ibadan expressway

