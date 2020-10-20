endsars-protesters-shutdown-activities-in-benue

Nigerian youths protest in Benue

#EndSARS protesters have shut down activities at the Benue State Government House, calling for an end to police brutality, bad governance, unemployment, insecurity, among other demands.

The Leader of the protesters, Mr. Peter Msughter, while speaking to the State Governor Samuel Ortom, on behalf of the youths said he is concerned about Nigeria’s future which has led to the outcry of the youths for their safety.

The governor in his response commended the peaceful conduct of the protest.

He admitted that Nigeria as a nation needs restructuring and the Federal Government should address the grievances listed by the youths.