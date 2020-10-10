EndSARS protesters storm Oluwo’s palace

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Scores of youths have stormed the palace of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, to demand end to alleged brutality and extortion by officials of the Special Anti-Response Squad (SARS).

The Nation had reported irate youths and policemen clashed in the state capital, Osogbo on Friday leading to sporadic shooting to disperse the protesters.

The youths, during the peaceful protest, converged at Baptist High School in the community around 10 am and marched to palace of the traditional ruler and a Police Station at Adeleke area.

They bore placards with several inscriptions like: “We do not need SARS in Iwo they kill us all”; “Stop seeing fraud in every successful youth” and ” SARS has done more harms than good” and more.

The Nation learnt the Personal Assistant to the monarch addressed the youth, assuring Oluwo will convey their messages to the appropriate authorities.

But Governor Adegboyega Oyetola appealed for calm, assuring government was addressing the outcries against the unit.

Speaking through Information and Civic Orientation commissioner, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, Oyetola advised residents not to take laws into their hands.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had promised reforms in the Force and given directives to the Inspector-General of Police to wade into the situation immediately.