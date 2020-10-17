EndSARS Protests: Activist warns against plot to deploy soldiers

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank has warned against the alleged plan to deploy soldiers to forcefully disperse #EndSARS protesters across major cities in the country.

In a statement in Abuja on Saturday, Frank said credible information available is indicative of the plan to deploy the military to stop the protests, adding the alleged plan was part of the resolution of a secret meeting between the presidency and top hierarchy of the military.

He advised the government not to use military might against peaceful protesters exercising their democratic rights to peacefully demonstrate and call attention and solution to grave socio-economic ills in the country.

He reminded the government that if military force did not work in Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Mali, it will not work in Nigeria as well.

The Bayelsa-born political activist however urged the #EndSARS protesters to be vigilant as they maintain their peaceful demonstrations.