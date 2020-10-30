endsars-protests:-activists-restrategise,-issue-fresh-demands-to-govt

A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire.

By Bose Adelaja

In the wake of the fallout of the EndSARS Protests across Nigeria, a coalition of human right activists has re-strategised on way forward and issued a fresh seven-point agenda to the federal government.

The coalition rose from its one-day meeting in Lagos under the aegies of New Nigeria Network (NNN) comprises Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigeria Bar Association (RAMINBA), Federation of Informal Workers’ Organization of Nigeria, Coalition for Revolution (CORE), Take it Back Movement, Movement for A Socialist Alternative (MSA) and Socialist Workers and Youth League (SWL) among others said investigations into the brutality of the armless protesters will be followed to a logical conclusion.

The New Nigeria Network is an amalgamation of progressive forces that actively participated in the #EndSARS movement.

The activists said the EndSARS Protest is an unfinished task that cannot be abandoned.

According to the Chairman, RAMINDA, Barrister Adesina Ogunlana, the seven-point agenda are as follow: the immediate real, not promissory satisfaction of the ‘5 for 5’ initial demands of EndSARS Protesters, the immediate replacement of the Inspector -General of Police, the immediate reversal of power and fuel price hikes, immediate stoppage of jumbo salaries and allowances for political office holders, all public officials to be placed on national minimum wage, drastic upward funding of education and health sectors and immediate deprivatisation of power and oil sectors nationalisation to be restored.

He said the 17 days Protests across the country was evolutionary. He said, “it was revolutionary in the sense that it is not a one point static protest but a protest against multi-layer level of challenges in the Nigeria state and it is essentially a demand for the full citizenship status of all Nigerians and the curbing of executive lawlessness, governmental lopsided profligacy and entrenchment impunity. It is all about ‘misgovernance’ of system and a system of misgovernance.”

Also, the General Secretary of Federation of Informal Workers’Organization of Nigeria, Comrade Gbenga Komolafe said the seven-point agenda if actualised, will help to rebuild Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria