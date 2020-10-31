endsars-protests:-adamawa-committee-recovers-majority-of-looted-items

Recovered items

The committee set up by the Adamawa government to recover property looted by hoodlums during the EndSARS protest has recovered majority of the items, its Chairman, Alhaji Ahmad Bashir, has said.

Bashir, who is the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), disclosed this on Saturday in Yola while briefing newsmen on the success already recorded.

He said that the damage caused by the looters was shocking.

“The looters dismantled tractors and harvesters. Their attrocities have taken us 10 years backward,” he said.

The Chairman called on those in possession of looted items to hand them over to their respective Ward Heads, and commended Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for the prompt action that led to the success recorded.

According to him, a committee would soon be set up to identify owners of recovered hooted property.

He explained that the Curfew imposed by the state government was in the best interest of the people, urging residents to abide by it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that following the destruction and looting that trailed the protest, a 24-hour Curfew was imposed on Yola on Sunday.

The Curfew has been reviewed and currently runs from 6:00 pm to 8 am.

NAN reports that the hoodlums looted warehouses belonging to the state government, Nigeria Custom Service, Federal Road Safety, NEMA, NECAS and the Red Cross Society.

Also looted were warehouses and property belonging to the Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Agricultural Development Project, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria