EndSARS Protests: Area Commanders, DPO to ensure peaceful protests

By Bose Adelaja

As the ongoing protests against alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force enter Day 4 across the country yesterday, the Lagos State Police Command has ordered



all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department in the command, to be on their toes to ensure peaceful protests and provide adequate security for every peaceful protester in Lagos State.

Also, the Command has set in motion professional mechanisms, to maintain calmness, orderliness and ensure peaceful protests across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while monitoring the protests across the state, said the Command is mindful of the fact that every Nigerian is entitled to his fundamental human rights which will not be violated or trampled upon by a responsible institution like the Nigeria Police Force.

CP Hakeem Odumosu, however, appealed to the protesters to continue to be peaceful, maintain orderliness and avoid such actions that can trigger crises in any way within the state; noting that such protests must not be hijacked by unscrupulous elements to harass, steal or rob innocent Lagosians.

Similarly, the Police Chief admonished them to have trust in the leadership of the police and its readiness to reform and overhaul the Special Anti Robbery Squad and other tactical units of the force to operate in conformity with the global policing standards and be more effective.

Vanguard News