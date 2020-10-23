endsars-protests:-calm,-normalcy-gradually-return-to-lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following three days of curfew, partial normal activities on Friday evening retuned in most parts of Lagos State.

The normalcy was restored few hours after Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the ease of curfew from Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew to curtail the arson and widespread violence that followed the peaceful #EndSARS protest against police brutality in the state.

According to him, people are free to move around from 8am to 6pm.

Protesters have virtually vacated all the erstwhile occupied places.

Though, earlier, Friday there were pockets of crisis recorded in some parts of the metropolis, such as: Ikotun in Alimosho, Fagba, Iju Ishaga, Ikorodu, Ikeja, among others.

At 6pm some business owners who could not wait till Saturday were seen opening for businesses while motorists storm the roads in search of fuel and other household items.

Foodstuff markets were also opened as customers hurried to by stuff.

Some residents were also seen in different groups recounting their experiences during the four days of violence.

So far, some of the ruins like planks, refuse and burnt tyres, stones, among others were still left scattered on the roads.

Hoodlums have retreated and no more on the road. The situation is about 70 per cent safe to move around.

Meantime, the following are the situation in some parts of the state at 6 pm, Friday.

Apapa -Area calm, soldiers, and Navy on patrol.

Yaba – No issue, police at strategic places

McCarty- Area is calm

Surulere- No issue, OP Mesa condoned off the area.

Opebi- No movement but soldiers and police on patrol.

Ogba- No movement but soldiers are on patrol.

Lekki- Area is calm for now, soldiers and police are patrolling the vicinity.

Ikota- Area is calm for now, the hoodlums have all disappeared.

Victoria Island: Soldiers are stationed at IMB junction and Eko Hotel gate

Ozumba- no issue, soldiers are patrolling.

Ajah axis uneasy calm with large pockets of youths here and there. Pockets of Soldiers/police seen close to the bridge.

Ado/Badore. Uneasy calm. Pockets of groups seen around Badore Uturn.

Abraham Adesanya: free with pockets of crowd seen around Sangotedo also around junc of the Golf Estate in Lakowe. No soldiers/ police seen around but the area calm.

Lekki 1 gate is blocked by the soldiers.

Ikoyi is fine and seems nothing happened there.

Vi and has a lot of military presence but no issues.

All are friendly army and police guys.

The Lekki 1 toll gate looks like a full team barrack with many agencies there.

The toll booth was burnt but you can pass.

Chevron to VI, Ikoyi, Oniru, and inside Lekki 1 seems pretty good for now.

Vanguard