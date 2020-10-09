EndSARS: Protests continue in Lagos

Following protests that started in Lagos on Thursday, more Nigerian youth have taken to the streets of Lagos to continue protesting on Friday.

The protesters took off from the Lagos State House of Assembly at Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos and proceeded to Allen roundabout and then back to the take-off point.

Led by popular comedian, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, the protesters maintained that they are not asking for a reformation of the SARS outfit, but a complete scrap of that unit of the police.

On Thursday, Nigerian entertainers, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and Douglas ‘Runtown’ Agu, began the peaceful protest against SARS and police brutality in Lekki and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.

Mr Macaroni, and a handful of other protesters, would later pass the night in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly, vowing to continue the protest Friday morning.

“This is a struggle for our lives ooo! Leaders like Falz, Runtown and other hardworking youths have set the ball rolling. Let us gather ourselves and keep the ball rolling. It could be me or you tomorrow!! #EndSars #AlutaContinua,” he tweeted.

“I even recognise some of them that are always accosting me and forcing me to withdraw money for them. The first time they stopped me, I told them I am a student of UNILAG and showed my ID card. They collected my ID card and broke it into two, right in the middle.