EndSARS: Protests continue in Nigeria despite police assault (LIVE UPDATES)

Scores of residents of Abuja, the Nigerian capital, continued their protest against police brutality on Sunday, a day after they were violently dispersed by the police.

Similar protests are being held across Nigeria, mainly against a notorious police unit, FSARS or SARS, which protesters want to be disbanded.

Officials of the unit have been repeatedly accused of various crimes including assault, extortion and murder.

On Thursday, protesters in Lagos spent a night outside of a government building. The Lagos protesters included rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, and another singer, Runtown. The protesters were also joined by Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage.

The Lagos House of Assembly later on Friday passed a motion backing calls for SARS to be scrapped. The lawmakers also urged the police to ensure the safety of protesters and not harass them.

After the street protests gained momentum, President Muhammadu Buhari said he has instructed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to “conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians” about police brutality

“I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people,” the president tweeted late Friday night.

The protesters, however, insisted that SARS be scrapped.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how one protester was shot dead, allegedly by the police, in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, the police fired teargas to disperse protesters in Abuja who gathered in front of the police headquarters.

The protesters, however, gathered again on Sunday.

Abuja Protests

As of 10:45 a.m., protesters had already gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja to commence today’s procession.

Several activists and celebrities including popular singer, David Adeleke known as Davido, are expected to join.

PREMIUM TIMES will, on this page, bring you to live coverage of the protest in Abuja and as many other cities as possible.

Follow our live updates below:

11:00 a.m: A young man who introduced himself as Daniel addresses the crowd of about 60 people already gathered at the Unity Fountain.

He said the protesters will have a uniform voice that will not be represented by any individual or body.

Mr Daniel who simply identified himself as a concerned Nigerian said the aim of the protest is to keep calling on the government until it scraps SARS.

“We will not go home. After today’s protest we will sleep here. And tomorrow (Monday) we are heading to the national assembly tomorrow. We will continue until they end SARS,” he said to a thunderous shout from the crowd.

A vehicle with the logo of NTA, a state broadcasting station, arrived the scene but were booed and asked to leave by the protesters.

“una follow for our problem,” one of the protesters said.

11:15 – The protesters commenced their march. They are heading towards the three-arm zone leading to the Aso villa, chanting, “How many people SARS go kill, they will kill us tire.”