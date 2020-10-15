EndSARS protests continue in Oyo

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The #EndSARS protesters in Oyo State continued their agitation for more comprehensive police reform across the country.

The youths in their hundreds chanted ant Government slogans angrily marched through major roads within the Ibadan metropolis.

Major streets that were occupied by the youths include the Ibadan-Ilorin road, Sango-Mokola-Dugbe roads.

Unlike last week which was a bit violent, the protesters were peaceful with scores of security agents keeping vigilance on them.

At Sango Market, the irate youths caused a serious traffic jam which forced motorists to remain on the same spots for about an hour.

The traders, for fear of having their shops, stalls looted, hurriedly locked up, and moved away.

The number of protesters had noticeably increased compared to when the protest started.

Some of the placards displayed by the people had inscriptions suggesting that the agitation was beyond the #EndSARS agitation.

Though the Federal Government had announced immediate scrapping of SARS and created Special Weapons Tactics team, the protesters had some inscriptions”No to SWAT; we are hungry and many others.

All the security agencies were seen moving with the protesters.

After commercial activities had been temporarily paralyzed, they continued marching to other parts of the city.

Vanguard