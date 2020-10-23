endsars-protests:-enugu-panel-of-inquiry-commences-work

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

…Requests interested members of the public to submit Memoranda on or before November 20, 2020

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry inaugurated by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings, has swung into action, requesting interested members of the public to submit Memoranda. The eight-man panel is chaired by Honourable Justice Kingsley Ngwu Udeh (Rtd.).

In a statement by its Secretary‎, Onochiengwu Obuna Esq, the panel said the Memoranda should be in twelve (12) hard copies of A4 size paper with double spacing and addressed to ‘The Secretary, Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra Judicial Killings. C/o Enugu State Judiciary Headquarters, Old High Court (3), Enugu’.

The statement added that Memoranda, which should be submitted not later than November 20, 2020, “can also be submitted with the Registrars at the Zonal Judiciary Offices at the following locations: Nsukka High Court; Ogbede High Court; Obollo Afor High Court; Oji River High Court; Ezeagu High Court; Udi High Court; Awgu High Court; Agbani High Court; Enugu Ezike High Court”.

“A soft copy of the memorandum shall be submitted by E-mail to the following E-mail address:panelonpolicebrutality042@gmail.com”, it added, and further disclosed that “the Judicial Panel of Inquiry will hold public sittings inside the Old High Court 3 at the Enugu State Judiciary Headquarters Enugu, on dates to be announced later”.

Reassuring that “the responsive Government of Enugu State will be thorough, firm and decisive in implementing the report and recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings in the state”, the statement pointed out that “interested members of the public can call or send text messages to the Secretariat of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on any of the following numbers: 08034272867, 08033062359, 08037722569 and 08036767229 between the hours of 8am – 4pm on weekdays, for further enquiries”.

Vanguard