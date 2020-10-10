ENDSARS Protests: Ereyitomi urges Warri youths to remain calm

Ereyitomi

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has urged members of his constituents especially the youths to remain calm and shun anything that may lead to breakdown of law and other in Warri as the country continues to record protests by citizens, against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement by his Spokesman Amb.Toyin Agbolaya in Warri the lawmaker said the State Anti Robbery Squared, SARS a unit in the Nigeria Police who have allegedly gone beyond their operating limits thereby causing the present uprising protest across the country should be reformed.

Ereyitomi acknowledged that citizens had the right to protest against any case of perceived wrong in the society, but cautioned that such right must be exercised within the ambit of the law.

The lawmaker who is also Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, further caution parents to give adequate guide and keep focus on their children in order for them not to be used to cause distortion to peace.