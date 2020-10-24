endsars-protests:-folashade-calls-for-prayers-for-nigeria

Folashade Ajana

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Popular gospel singer, Folashade Ajana has called for calm and prayers as the #ENDSARS protesters make their case and hoodlums lay siege to states across the country bringing business activities to a halt.

Folashade told newsmen: “My heart goes out to those demonstrators who have lost their lives due to the activities of trigger-happy gun-toting policemen.

“The youths are fighting for a just cause because the lives of the ordinary Nigerian citizen also matters.

“The demonstrations have been peaceful so there is no need for police operatives to open fire on unarmed Nigerians calling for an end to extra-judicial-killings and injustice.

“Those police officers behind the killings must be brought to book if the President Buhari administration is serious about upholding the sanctity of life.”

Currently, Folashade is promoting her debut album entitled “My Thanks Has No End,” featuring the hit track, O’Tobi (Big God) which is currently on massive rotation.

“I am so excited about the response to my debut album and the airplay the lead single, O’Tobi is generating awesome.

“I want to say a very big thank you to my fans for their love and support so far. O’Tobi is on blogs and also on my YouTube channel and also on Cetunes on Christ Embassy Kings Chart.

“So far so good, God is working. The response has been positively amazing,” she said.

VANGUARD