EndSARS protests hit Kwara

By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have hit Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Scores of youths marched peacefully through some streets of the metropolis, demanding outright ban of operations of SARS by the Nigeria Police.

The youths converged on the popular General Post Office area before proceeding via Ahmadu Bello way to the headquarters of the Police command and then Kwara State Government House

The placard- carrying protesters chanted ‘put an end to SARS;’

Some of the inscriptions on the placard read: ‘End SARS now’; “say no to reformation of SARS’; ‘police protect us, police stop killing us,’ “the only SARS we want is SARS on the beat,’ ‘stop killing our youths. Stop killing our male child.’

Convener of the protest, Miss Saadat Bibire, said the peaceful protest became important in view of gross misconduct and atrocities being perpetrated by men of the SARS .

She noted it was the duty of the Nigerian Police to protect and

ensure safety of citizens and not on the contrary.

One of the protesting youths, Abdulsalam Abodurn, who also decried alleged extortion by men of the SARS, accused some them of collectingN50,000 from him, because they could not understand the use of an application on his phone which he used to communicate with his clients as a creative writer.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Paul Omata hailed the peaceful and orderly conduct of the youths while the protest lasted.

He assured their grievances would be relayed to the Inspector General of Police, whom he said had already started taking steps towards addressing some of the issues raised.