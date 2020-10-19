EndSARS protests: Lagos orders school closure indefinitely

The Lagos State Government has directed all students in public and private schools to stay at home until further notice over the tension generated by the anti-police brutality protests.

Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, who issued the directive today, said the safety of the pupils and students, parents and all staff working in schools is paramount at this critical period.

She, however, advised parents to keep an eye on their wards and not allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash mayhem on the society.

The commissioner also encouraged schools to utilize other means of distance teaching and learning i.e radio, television and online media as they have been doing during and post the recent COVID-19 lockdown.

Adefisayo stated that a new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible.

