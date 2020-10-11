EndSARS protests: malaise much deeper

Idowu Akinlotan

The EndSARS protests have galvanised Nigerian youths in a way nothing has been able to do in many years, being far more vigorous and pertinent than the protests organised by Nigeria’s quibbling labour unions, and not lacking in conviction either. The protests are desirable. More than any age group, Nigerian youths have been at the receiving end of the misdeeds of police officers and security agencies, some of whom presumptuously set themselves up as guardians of youth cultures and mores. EndSARS protests are in many ways a desperate but sensible bid by Nigerian youths to reclaim their lives and the freedoms accorded them by the constitution. The past few days of protests against the criminality and high-handedness of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a federal police unit set up to combat specific violent crimes, is a reminder of the need to urgently deal with a problem that had been allowed to fester.

SARS had so morphed into an oppressive and criminal organ that its reputation for indiscriminateness and fierceness obviously led many Nigerians, particularly youths, to ask for its total disbandment. For years young Nigerians had complained about its misguided methods, the insane overreach of many of its uncontrollable personnel, and the shocking reluctance of senior officers to either fundamentally restructure the unit’s operations or put a lid on infractions by errant personnel. In fact, the protests have been far more orderly and tame than the abhorrent situation demands. Protesters have demonstrated few excesses, despite the foolish murder of a policeman in Delta State, and far fewer disruptions to civic life, unlike the terrible price SARS personnel have exacted from the public, particularly from youths. Senior police officers and the federal government could not claim to be ignorant of SARS excesses. But they tinkered with the unit, treated offenders with kid gloves, held the constitution in contempt, and generally took the people for granted. The protests are, therefore, justified and desirable to draw attention to a cancerous problem.

Gradually, however, the intensity and vibrancy of the protests are leading the government into dilatory and obfuscatory responses. SARS should be scrapped in its entirety, said most protesters. It is impossible for the unit to be disbanded, replied senior police officers, for it could lead robbers and violent criminals to run riot. The neutral, apart from calling for some form of restructuring of the unit, worry that even if the unit was disbanded and a new one set up, or if it was restructured, the leadership and culture of the police as an establishment would still reflect on whatever unit inherits the warped setup of SARS, regardless of whatever name it is called. In all probability, SARS will be somewhat restructured, renamed, retrained and to some extent retooled. But there will be no fundamental change in policing in Nigeria, for the environment in which the police operate, not to say the culture inculcated in them decades ago, remain essentially ossified. The protesters will achieve a measure of success, and be even better informed about their rights and the boundaries of the police and all other law enforcement agencies, but the disused and anarchic overall framework of policing will remain fundamentally unchanged, indeed unaffected by public protests and official responses.

Whichever unit will absorb the devolved responsibilities of SARS, be they the regular policemen, will inescapably operate within the reigning police culture. That culture had been sculpted by decades of poor wages, poor equipment, misdirected training, low funding, and untenable unified national structure and control. Neither the police as a whole nor a reconstituted SARS can or will perform any miracle. Some policemen will still function professionally, but a whole lot more will function unprofessionally. The forces at play are larger than they are, and are largely out of their control. Even if the Inspector General of Police (IGP) were to be a brilliant and innovative leader passionate about and committed to change in policing, he would still run smack into the national obstacles and cultural and conventional gridlocks produced by years of decay and inattention to operational matters. President Muhammadu Buhari summoned the IGP on Friday and mandated him to heed the calls of the people and impose more discipline on his officers. It goes beyond that, assuming the police brass needed to be nudged. The president should have his own vision of what kind of police he believes Nigeria merits. So far, neither he nor the IGP has produced any vision or attempted any fundamental change. Nor can they, even if they want to, given the stultifying structure of the country.

The EndSARS protests are a bold initiative inspired by youths. The country must applaud their tenacity and courage, especially in the face of many timid governors some of whom, in so-called progressive states, made curious efforts to undermine any kind of protests. However, the problem of policing Nigeria is so deep and fundamental that it is inextricably woven into the distorted and unworkable structure of the country. The bare truth is that the federal government simply does not have the administrative depth, funds, sensitivity, and flexibility to manage a unified police structure. Indeed, without state financial help, most, if not all, police commands would have collapsed. This dysfunctional unitary structure does not hamstring only the law enforcement agencies; it also affects every other thing. It is time to bow to reality, restructure the country, enable the law enforcement agencies regain their professional pride and carry out their functions as envisaged, and pacify a country convulsed by insecurity.

It is not only the Buhari presidency that has stubbornly stuck to a worn-out structure. Past administrations also had a notorious and romantic notion of the value of a unified police structure, one grandly controlled from Abuja but with inadequate funding and tools, one in which every self-important rascal feels entitled to a police orderly while staffing of the Force is dangerously rendered lean and policemen are compromised. A unified police establishment massages the ego of the president; but it is impractical and damaging to the health and sustenance of the polity. Insecurity is multiplying, and has become ubiquitous. And there are no clearly enunciated and coherent initiatives to curb the descent to chaos. The country must discontinue years of tinkering with the police; it is time to embrace fundamental restructuring in order to tackle the problems from the roots. After all, the problem transcends malfeasant officers, as the president erroneously imagines. The problem also touches gravely on the structure of the police as well as the structure of the country.

If the presidency is not already alarmed about the organisation and execution of the EndSARS protests, then it is quite incapable of reading the signals of the times, and poorer still at drawing the right lessons at a time the country is teetering on the brink of chaos. The protests reflect not only desperation by youths to regain control of their lives, they also indicate their readiness to sacrifice their lives after being disgraced, humiliated, oppressed and despised for so long. They recognise how for years the state had unconstitutionally denied them their rights to protest and had murdered some of them who defy the unconstitutional strictures erected by autocratic governments. Now, they have seized their constitutional rights and will indulge it from time to time, sometimes measurably and sometimes inappropriately. More than anything else, they are signalling the end of Nigeria’s presidential monarchy, and together with the global shift in the tone and tenor of protests, are determined to take their destinies in their hands. If they sustain this newfound culture for a little longer, and do not succumb to the terror, seductions and blandishments of the elite and the government, they may be able to channel their intense anger and frustrations to more productive electoral enterprises.

The protests also open other vistas and possibilities for a discerning and highly enlightened government to explore and exploit. They indicate that it is time for a really democratic government to help nurture, structure, and inspire a new culture of protests that would circumscribe violence and unleash the zeal and knowledge needed to birth great ideas and movements. Protests left completely untrammelled by ethical boundaries can also be a double-edged sword, cutting both ways, retaining the ability to produce and demolish, and creating good as well as inspiring bad. Now, more than ever, the nation needs leaders who can gaze into the future and tell the country what they see, leaders who have been to the mountaintop and have seen the promised land, leaders who, regardless of their religion and ethnic affiliation, have the courage of their convictions to seize the moment and burnish Nigeria to reveal its true lustre.