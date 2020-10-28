‘#endsars-protests-meant-to-split-nigeria’

From Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje yesterday said the #EndSARS protests were hijacked and sponsored by enemies of Nigeria to disintegrate the country.

Ganduje spoke at Africa House when he hosted reporters to share ideas on how to “keep Nigeria together,” saying Nigeria’s unity in diversity is what has brought up speedy civilisation in the country.

“The initial protest was about SARS’ brutality and extrajudicial killings, which were genuine issues and most of us supported it, calling for police reformation.

“But the handwriting on the wall is now clear; enemies of Nigeria sat and decided ‘let us disintegrate this country.’ But God is with us; they did not succeed.

“So, we need to appeal for national cohesion, beginning with the youths. Whoever prays for the disintegration of Nigeria must be a mad person.”

Reechoing former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s slogan on the civil war, the governor said: “To keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done.”

“I call you (journalists) to see how we can promote peace and security in Kano and Nigeria.

“No doubt, external forces are trying to destabilise this country. Some people are acting outside the country to ensure what happened in some smaller African countries happens here. But we must nip it in the bud.

“Let us ensure no one is molested in Kano, in Nigeria, irrespective of his tribe or religion. Those who started it in Kano State were arrested and today, they have repented, confessed and apologised.”