endsars-protests:-pdp-commends-makinde-for-adopting-different-approach-to-restore-peace

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, commended Governor Seyi Makinde and the angry ENDSARS protesters for finding a common ground to finally bring an end to the protest and restoring peace and normalcy back to the pacesetter’s state.

The party’s spokesman, Engr Akeem Olatunji, who made this known in a statement on Saturday and made available to newsmen, described Governor Makinde and the protesters as the real heroes of the ENDSARS agitation.

According to the ruling party, the feeling of being a Nigerian from Oyo State was renewed with the laudable leadership of Governor Makinde, adding that, the governor amazed many Nigerians including his colleagues from other states across the country.

The ruling party explained that even though the antecedents of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gave it reasons to believe the opposition party used thugs and hoodlums to infiltrate the protesters to cause mayhem in the state, Governor Makinde has outclassed them by staying ahead.

The party noted that genuine protesters protested peacefully and engaged the governor at different times during the protest displaying high capacity to resolve the protracted crisis which has now been laid to rest in the state.

Oyo state PDP said that the state chapter of APC had attempted to hijack government during the dissolved Oyo Association of Local Government Of Nigeria (ALGON) face off to forcefully take over the entire 33 local governments and 35 Local Council Development Area (LCDA) but for the skillful approach of governor Makinde who managed the crisis to the commendation of all.

“We as a political party wish to express our gratitude to the good people of Oyo state especially our youths who have shown to the world their strength of unity during the #EndSARS protest.”

“The return of peace and normalcy to our dear state could not have been possible if the angry youths didn’t show the capacity to give peace a chance upon their love, genuineness of purpose, transparency, honesty, and integrity of governor Seyi Makinde in the entire peace process.”

“As much as we wish not to mention our suspicion yet, we have credible reasons to believe that Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) might have taking advantage of the protest to rein its second wave of chaos on innocent citizens under the guise of protesters.”

“It is a public knowledge how the opposition party in the state attempted to forcefully take over local government administration across the 33 local governments and the 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) using its federal collaborators.”

“It is also a public knowledge that a serving senator during the protracted ALGON face off with the Seyi Makinde led government, that a serving Senator from Oyo state bragged about setting traps which they expected would perfect their evil plans to forcefully take over local government administration but was again averted by Makinde’s mind blowing crisis management skills.”

“That unfortunate event which led to one loss of life at Ogbomoso make us believe that there is more of such to come from the opposition party but they are merely looking for an atmosphere of chaos such as the #EndSARS protest to execute their other plans.”

“Oyo state residents especially the youths have demonstrated their trust in the leadership of our pragmatic governor who has continued to achieve greater feats in crisis management ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic which the state was gradually recovering from to the #EndSARA protest.”

“Just when Governor Makinde’s colleagues from other southwest states hurriedly declared curfew on their citizens, our governor stood tall by refraining from joining the bandwagon and going into the protesting crowd to have a direct interface with the youths leading to the quick restoration of peace and normalcy in the state ahead other states.”

“It was evident that the youths who were peacefully protesting against bad government and bad governance under the present APC led federal government were infiltrated in the state to cause the recorded mayhem to make it look as if they had any grudges against widely commended Governor Seyi Makinde.”

“Our joy and happiness rest in the pride Governor Makinde’s sterling performance has earned us a political party in the state and we want to implore the opposition party to desist forthwith from politics of bitterness in their quest to wage political battle against the peoples mandate.”

“Oyo State belongs to all of us regardless of political affiliations and we must as a matter of duty to our dear state help a performing government such as the Seyi Makinde led PDP government to enable it do more for its people.”

Vanguard